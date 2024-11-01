Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake 2, But Fans Say It Missed The Mark 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert is receiving a mixed response after finally releasing his long-awaited Eternal Atake 2 album on November 1.

The Philadelphia native unleashed the project at midnight on November 1, but it hit some fans like a lead balloon.

The 16-track Eternal Atake 2 clocks in at just under 45 minutes and arrived alongside the visuals for “Chill Bae.” Stream the album at the end of the page.

Like the album, the video continues the UFO theme of the fan-favorite original project, Eternal Atake. Uzi wakes up to discover they’re being held prisoner on a distant planet but eventually escapes back to Earth on a flying saucer.

However, although Eternal Atake 2 features similar elements to its predecessor, many Lil Uzi fans are not feeling it.

Critics flooded the comment section of Uzi’s latest Instagram post with comments claiming Uzi is “washed” attracting hundreds of likes.

“Album is trash bro ngl,” one person shared while another added, “you ruined my night.”

A third said, “Been a uzi fan for 10 years and today was the day I can finally admit that uzi is washed. It’s been real everyone.”

Another fan referenced Uzi’s rumored Nitrous Oxide use, something the rapper addressed on the project.

“This whole album sound like u on nitrous,” they wrote.

Lil Uzi responds to the rumors in the opening song, “We Good,” referring to the gas by the slang term “NOS.”

“They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy/I was on the NOS,” Uzi raps on the track.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced online showing Lil Uzi inhaling air from an orange balloon.