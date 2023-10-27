Lil Uzi Vert Reveals They’re “Very Stressed” Says Relationship With JT “Isn’t In The Best Shape” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert shared a candid message with his fans, revealing that they’re going through some turmoil and just wants to “breathe.”

The “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (October 27) to let fans in on their thoughts. Uzi revealed that their relationship with City Girls rapper JT “isn’t in the best shape,” and that they’re “distant” with everybody.

While they failed to mention what prompted their posts, Uzi hits back at suggestions of attention-seeking before explaining what they’re going through mentally.

“I’m very stressed out and done with so many voice’s controlling my life,” Uzi penned on their IG Stories. “It’s like I never lived for me.” They also said, “I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life,” adding, “I’m okay with it.”

In another post, Uzi explains that they cannot “stop now” and must turn in one more album. “After that I finally can genuinely smile.” Uzi says they feel they were “getting Judged from day 1” but has never responded to negativity. However, they explain, “I have a [talent] but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot.”

The Philly rapper then detailed some of the issues they’ve kept to themselves.

“Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape,” Uzi stated before adding, “I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

In their last post, Uzi acknowledged the support they receive from fans, but signed off with “I’ve been distant from everyone lately even if they are standing right next to me.”

Read Uzi’s posts in full below.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces They Will Retire After Luv Is Rage 3 Tour

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Uzi announced their plans to hang up the mic after one more project.

“Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” they told the crowd during a Pink Tape Tour performance in Chicago. They also promised one more tour before expressing their desire to “try to live a normal life.”