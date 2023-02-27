Lil Wayne Admits He Can’t Lift A Weight: “Only Gyms I Know Is Jim Jones”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

During a recent interview with Apple Music, the Young Money superstar talked about his fitness and eating habits.

Lil Wayne turned 40 last September, but aging isn’t pushing him to workout. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. During a recent interview with Apple Music, the Young Money superstar talked about his fitness and eating habits. At one point, he revealed he doesn’t lift weights nor does he know how. Instead, he credited a personal chef for keeping his weight in check. Lil Wayne is also an avid skateboarder and regularly hits the stage, which is no walk in the park.

“So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef,” he said. “I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like. Only Gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout.”

Lil Wayne released his latest single, “Kant Nobody,” on Friday (February 24). Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track also features a sample of DMX’s 1998 single “N-ggaz Done Started Something” from It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. It appears Weezy is working on Tha Carter VI, although he has yet to reveal a release date. The next installment will serve as the follow-up to Tha Carter V, which was released in 2018. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with more than 480,000 total album-equivalent units sold in its opening week.