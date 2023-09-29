Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape, Gives Fans “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne shared his new mixtape, “Tha Fix Before Tha VI,” which looks set to serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated “Tha Carter VI.”

Lil Wayne is having a busy week!

On the week he turned 41, Weezy also dropped his new mixtape, hopped on a track with Tyga and YG and led out his beloved Packers in their game against the Lions.

The Young Money Entertainment founder shared Tha Fix Before Tha VI on Friday (September 29). The 10-track offering clocks in at approximately 35 minutes with features from Jon Batiste, Euro and singer Fousheé.

As the title suggests, the project looks set to be a prelude to the next chapter in Wayne’s Tha Carter series, which hasn’t seen a new edition in six years. Fans have been waiting for their “fix” since Lil Wayne unveiled Tha Carter V in 2018. The highly anticipated project is yet to get an official release date.

However, Wayne fans may get to hear another long awaited sequel first. Earlier this month 2 Chainz annouced his collab album with Lil Wayne, COLLEGROVE 2, will arrive before the end of the year.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI mixtape arrived days after Lil Wayne linked with Tyga and YG on “Brand New,” which dropped earlier this week on Weezy’s 41st birthday (September 27.)

The track features on Tyga and YG’s long-awaited joint project Hit Me When U Leave The Klub. The duo also shared the collab offering on Friday with guest appearances from Busta Rhymes and Blxst alongside Lil Wayne.

Hours before releasing his latest mixtape, Lil Wayne was having the time of his life at Lambeau Field ahead of Thursday night’s Packers–Lions game.

The Packers superfan who paid homage to the team on “Green and Yellow” led the Green Bay team out of the tunnel ahead of their eventual loss to the Lions.