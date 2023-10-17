Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Agrees To Undergo Exam After Accusing Rapper Of Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s former assistant claimed to have suffered emotional distress and injuries after getting punched by the rapper in 2022.

Lil Wayne’s former assistant accepted the rapper’s request to face the scrutiny of a doctor in their legal battle. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Weezy’s ex-assistant Andrew Williams agreed to a medical examination to assess Williams’ emotional distress and injuries from an alleged assault.

Last year, Williams claimed he was punched by Lil Wayne while trying to intervene in an argument between the rapper and a pilot on a private jet. Williams said he was fired after the incident. The ex-assistant contended he suffered injuries from the jewelry on Weezy’s hand.

“The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Lil Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the plaintiff’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Williams sued Lil Wayne for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. Young Money Entertainment and Signature Flight Support were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Williams sought undisclosed damages for his medical bills.

Lil Wayne denied any wrongdoing. The BMI Icon Award winner wanted a judge to throw out the lawsuit.

His lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and caused no injuries. They insisted his ex-assistant was not wrongfully terminated.