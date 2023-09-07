Lil Wayne Receives BMI Icon Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice also took home the BMI Impact Award.

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) saluted some of the top stars in the music industry at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Miami. Lil Wayne was one of the big winners of the night.

BMI presented Lil Wayne with the BMI Icon Award. Previously, the 40-year-old Young Money label founder was named BMI Songwriter Of The Year on four different occasions.

Lil Wayne now has 53 BMI Awards. In addition, the “Tha Block Is Hot” rapper also won five Grammy Awards throughout his career, including a Best Rap Album victory for 2008’s Tha Carter III.

As a recipient of the BMI Icon Award, Wayne joins other legends like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle. Big Freedia, Bobby V, NLE Choppa and Trombone Shorty took part in a special tribute to Weezy at the BMI ceremony.

Broadcast Music, Inc. also recognized rising New York recording artist Ice Spice. The “Barbie World” performer earned the first-ever BMI Impact Award. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop culture.

In addition to Lil Wayne and Ice Spice, BMI awarded Tay Keith and Lil Yachty with the Producer Of The Year trophy. Songwriter Of The Year was a three-way tie between Chris Brown, Doja Cat and Tems. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won Song Of The Year.

It has been a hot summer for Lil Wayne. The New Orleans-bred entertainer became a co-host on the popular Undisputed sports talk show. He also recorded the program’s theme song. On September 12, Wayne will perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.