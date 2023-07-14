Lil Wayne, Fabolous, DJ Drama & More To Appear In Paramount+’s ‘Mixtape’ Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The doc’s ‘The Def Tape’ soundtrack will arrive later this year.

Paramount+ announced a new documentary titled MIXTAPE which will explore the impact mixtape culture had on Hip Hop. The production will feature numerous rap stars.

MIXTAPE features Hip Hop recording artists 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Fabolous, Fat Joe, The Game, Grandmaster Caz, Jadakiss, Jeezy, KRS-One, Lil Wayne, N.O.R.E., Tony Touch, Trouble, and more.

DJ Bobbito, DJ Clue, DJ Drama, DJ Enuff, DJ Green Lantern, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kay Slay, DJ Khaled, DJ S&S, DJ Scratch, DJ Stretch Armstrong, DJ Whoo Kid, Funkmaster Flex, Kid Capri, and Kool DJ Red Alert also make appearances.

Other celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, Tommy Hilfiger, Mark Ronson, James Cruz, and Tuma Basa also show up in MIXTAPE. The Omar Acosta-directed documentary premieres on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada on August 1.

“Hip Hop is 50 years old and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate its journey and contextualize its evolution than through the story of the mixtape,” says Omar Acosta. “Every voice in this film played a critical role, especially the DJs who, as KRS-ONE says beautifully in the film, risked everything to ‘bring us the music.'”

MIXTAPE producer Tony Touch adds, “It’s an honor to be involved in this film and to help tell the real story of the mixtape, its origins, its impact, and its ongoing relevance for the culture.”

MTV Entertainment Studios, Mercury Studios, and Saboteur Media produced MIXTAPE in association with Def Jam Recordings. The Def Tape, the official Def Jam-backed soundtrack of the documentary, currently has an August release date.

Paramount+ also streamed other Hip Hop-connected programs such as Yo! MTV Raps and Behind The Music. The platform also hosted shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, The Challenge: All Stars, and South Park The Streaming Wars.