Lil Wayne Reveals He Spoke To Kendrick Lamar, Addresses Rumored Super Bowl Appearance 

Lil Wayne is opening up about a recent conversation with Kendrick Lamar about the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show and his reaction to K. Dot referencing him on “wacced out murals.”

During a new interview with Skip Bayless aired Monday evening (December 16), the New Orleans native revealed he shared some words of encouragement with Lamar and said the pair are “cool.”

While Lil Wayne admitted he isn’t over it yet, he has embraced the decision and moved on.

“I wanna get to the point where I’m undeniable,” Wayne explained. “I want them to walk in there and have 10 other choices and whoever’s in charge says ‘No, you have to go with him.’”

Lil Wayne also revealed he hadn’t heard Kendrick Lamar’s “wacced out murals.”

The Young Money founder previously reacted to the track hours after Lamar’s GNX dropped.

“Man wtf I do?!” he tweeted. “Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

On the track, Dot raps, “I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

“I think he’s a fan, like I’m a fan of his music,” Wayne stated, adding, “He saw with everybody else. He saw how much it meant to me, I think that’s all he means.”

He also said Lamar never “let me down,” acknowledging it wasn’t the Compton MC’s decision.

Wayne continued: “There was no explanation that was needed for that. I think I understand. His hard work is the reason why he made it there, and obviously that part about letting me down is me just being upset and disappointed about not getting the spot.”

Lil Wayne Wishes Kendrick Lamar All The Best

Nonetheless, Lil Wayne says he and Lamar have spoken about the Super Bowl, adding, “I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”

While there were rumors of a surprise appearance at the Halftime Show, Lil Wayne squashed any speculation. “I’m not gonna even be in the country,” he said.

Lil Wayne posted a video shortly after the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar as headliner back in September.

“It broke me,” he said before accepting responsibility for not mentally preparing himself for the news.