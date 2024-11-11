Lil Wayne Receives Consolation Prize From NFL After Super Bowl “Snub”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NFL and Roc Nation chose Kendrick Lamar to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which upset Lil Wayne.

The NFL Network recruited Lil Wayne to be a weekly guest on the pregame show NFL Gameday Morning for the rest of the season. The Young Money rapper will start appearing on Sunday (November 17).

NFL Gameday Morning airs Sundays at 9 a.m. ET on the NFL Network. Rich Eisen hosts the show alongside analysts Kurt Warner, Gerald McCoy and Steve Mariucci.

Lil Wayne joined NFL Gameday Morning after complaining about getting snubbed for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The New Orleans native and many of his fans believed he deserved to headline the event since the Super Bowl is being held in his hometown.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position,” Lil Wayne said on social media. “But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The NFL and Roc Nation selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Lil Wayne was devastated.

“It broke me and I’m just trying to put me back together,” he said. “But my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me … I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working. So, thank you.”

Lil Wayne bemoaned the “snub” again at his Lil WeezyAna Fest.

“I said to myself, ‘I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom,’” he told the crowd. “And I worked my ass off to get that spot, that position. It was ripped away from me. But this m############ moment right here? They can’t take that. They can’t take that from me.”

Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.