Lil Wayne Reunites Cash Money Millionaires After Essence Fest Flop

Lil Wayne booked Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk for the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans.

Lil Wayne resurrected hope for a Cash Money Millionaires reunion by recruiting the Big Tymers for his Lil WeezyAna Fest. The Young Money boss added Birdman to the lineup days after announcing the Hot Boys and Mannie Fresh’s participation in the festival.

“Can’t do a reunion without STUNNA BIG TYMERS baby!” Birdman declared on Instagram. “See you in New Orleans my son Weezyana Fest 11/2 at Smoothie King Center.”

The Cash Money crew was expected to reunite at the 2024 Essence Festival in their hometown of New Orleans in July. The event was billed as celebrating 30 years of Cash Money Records.

Fans were disappointed when the reunion did not pan out as they imagined. Turk was missing from the festival, and Lil Wayne did a solo set instead of performing with former labelmates.

B.G. and Birdman’s lingering issues with Turk were believed to play a role in the unrealized reunion.

“It’s only one n#### ain’t in this b####,” B.G. said after the show. “He brought that on himself. N#### did a bunch of hoe s###.”

Two months later, Lil Wayne enlisted his fellow Hot Boys members Juvenile, B.G. and Turk for the returning Lil WeezyAna Fest. The event’s announcement explicitly called it a Hot Boys reunion.

Big Tymers member Mannie Fresh, the longtime producer for Cash Money Records, was booked for a DJ set. Birdman was noticeably absent, leaving the festival one man short of a complete Cash Money Millionaires reunion.

Lil Wayne and Live Nation Urban rectified the situation by bringing Birdman into the fold. Birdman and Mannie Fresh will team up for a Big Tymers set at Lil WeezyAna Fest, which takes place on November 2.

The Cash Money Millionaires supergroup combined the Hot Boys and Big Tymers. They released one album, 2000’s Baller Blockin’ soundtrack. The album featured UGK, Nas and E-40, among others.