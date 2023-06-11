Lil Wayne Still Strives To Be The Best Rapper Alive

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne said he probably won’t retire because “the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”

Lil Wayne remains motivated despite his elite status in Hip-Hop.

The New Orleans native mulled over his career in an interview with Rolling Stone. Lil Wayne confirmed he’s still driven to be the best rapper alive when asked if he continues to covet the title.

“Every single action, every single word, every single approach,” he said. “The reason why I’m still only listening and working on my own s### is because I’m in it. I believe once you start trying to listen to everybody else, you ain’t in it no more. You just happy to be here. But not me. I’m in a gym working on my own game. I don’t care how high you jumping. I don’t care how fast you run. You can’t even stand next to me with that s###.”

Lil Wayne insisted he’s “still that dude” when questioned about competing with new generations of rappers. He also admitted he’ll probably never retire from rap.

“When you work the way I work, it gets strenuous, and it might flash,” he said. “And even when you say [retire], I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music. You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music. When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So, I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”

Lil Wayne mentioned he’s working on multiple songs per day. The Young Money founder revealed he had a drive of music dating back to 2010 and noted the number of unreleased tracks in his vault “isn’t even possible to fathom.”