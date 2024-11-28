Lil Xan Could Spend Thanksgiving In Jail If Cops Catch Him 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage from a Boston nightclub shows Lil Xan attacking a man with his microphone before kicking him in the face.

Lil Xan will be spending the holiday behind bars if cops get their way after the controversial artist got physical with a recent concert-goer.

Footage surfaced online showing Lil Xan attacking an audience member at a show in Boston at the Royale nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 23).

The 28-year-old rapper stopped to talk to fans in the crowd after wrapping his performance. However, things quickly went left as Lil Xan appeared to smash a man in the face with his microphone.

The audience member drops to the group, clinging to the stage with one hand. As he staggers to his feet, Lil Xan is waiting for him and kicks him in the face, sending the man knocking into other fans.

Shocked members of the audience rushed to berate Xan and usher his victim to safety.

It’s unclear what sparked the attack, but a video from earlier during the evening shows the man flipping off Xan.

It’s not the “Bloody Nose” hitmaker’s first violent outburst. He was previously hit with a hefty fine after pulling out a gun during a dispute at a gas station about the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

He pointed the weapon at a hardcore Tupac fan who confronted him about his viral remarks disparaging the late rapper.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, cops launched an investigation into Lil Xan’s recent stage attack. Law enforcement arrived at the Boston club after the rapper had already left.

According to the outlet, cops also claimed witnesses alleged Lil Xan assaulted two other individuals while leaving the venue.