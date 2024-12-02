Lil Xan Body Slammed By Security After Kicking Concertgoer, Rapper Responds 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Xan is sharing his side of the story after punching and kicking a concertgoer following a recent performance.

Lil Xan has broken his silence after recently making headlines following a violent altercation with a concertgoer.

Footage recently surfaced online showing Xan beating a man at a performance in a Boston nightclub. A new clip shows another angle of Lil Xan being escorted offstage by a security guard. However, he struggled with the man, and the security guard ended up body-slamming the rapper to the ground.

Chaos erupted at Boston’s Royale nightclub during the Harvard/Yale pre-game party when Lil Xan attacked a crowd member—only to get body slammed in return! The wild incident went down around 1 AM on Nov 23. 🤔🔥 #LilXan #Boston pic.twitter.com/uzdF8OlIk2 — THIRSTY (@thirstyfornews) November 30, 2024

Before being hauled off stage, Lil Xan is seen smashing a man in the face with his microphone. The man falls to the floor and is greeted by a boot to the face from the rapper as he attempts to stagger to his feet.

He reportedly fled the club after the incident, evading cops who showed up after he left. Witnesses told law enforcement that Lil Xan assaulted two other patrons while exiting the venue.

It’s unclear what set off the violent attack, but a video from earlier in the night shows the man flipping off Xan.

Meanwhile, Lil Xan took to his Instagram Story in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 1) to share his side of the story. According to Xan, the man had been groping him. While he regrets lashing out, he had repeatedly warned the man not to touch him.

“To people thinking I did what I did unprompted all needa chill buddy kept reaching for my dick,I gave him multiple warnings to stop but he did not and kept trying to touch me… am I proud of how l acted or handled the situation hell no.”

Lil Xan added, “I feel terrible about it, I’m a human just like you and I will be doing heavy reflecting after this.”