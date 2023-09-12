Lil Yachty Admits He’s Ditched Lean But Is Being Bullied Over His Healthy New Look 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty said his lean drinking days are behind him, but not everybody is a fan of his healthy new look, leading to bullying comments.

Lil Yachty may have taken the “Wock to Poland,” but his lean drinking days are apparently behind him.

On Monday (September 11), the “Strike” hitmaker shared an update with his followers on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that he’s ditched the lean. However, not everybody is a fan of his healthy new look. In fact, since ditching the highly addictive substance, he’s been bullied over his appearance.

“i did not stop drinkin lean for n##### to bully me and tell me i look like i have leukemia,” Lil Boat shared.

https://x.com/lilyachty/status/1701354875718631748?s=20

Nonetheless, Lil Yachty still has his admirers. In a new post, he revealed a new haircut to go along with his post-lean look, revealing, “I chopped da top.” he shared the images on X writing, “she like my haircut, it turn her on!!!”

https://x.com/lilyachty/status/1701347512747954537?s=20

Lil Yachty opened up about his lean addition on his viral 2022 hit “Poland,” The lyrics include him rapping about “fiending” for lean. “Wock” refers to Wockhardt, a pharmaceutical company that produces promethazine and codeine cough syrup.

Meanwhile, in other Lil Yachty news, the Quality Control signee is set to begin his global tour in support of his latest album, Let’s Start Here.

The Field Trip Tour kick offs Thursday, September 21 in Washington, DC at Echostage. Yatchy will perform at stops across North America before heading over to Europe, where he will visit cities including London, Oslo and Berlin. The tour concludes on Sunday, December 17 in Vienna, Austria at Gasometer.

Last month, Lil Yachty and JID finally added two leaked songs to streaming platforms. The pair dropped “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope,” under the group name Blakkboyz after the singles surfaced online. Watch the “Van Gogh” video below.