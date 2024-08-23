Lil Yachty Blasts Co-Host’s Ex For Threatening To Expose Him Amid Podcast Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty clashed with the ex-girlfriend of his co-host Mitch after quitting his A Safe Place podcast in a series of rants.

Lil Yachty fired back at his co-host Mitch’s ex-girlfriend after she threatened to expose him following his explosive Instagram rant.

On Thursday night (August 22), after unleashing on former Concrete Boys artist Karrahbooo, Yachty directed his anger towards his A Safe Place podcast co-host, Mitch, before quitting the podcast and ending their friendship.

Earlier in the day, a clip went viral of the rapper appearing to disrespect Mitch for lacking purpose before meeting Yachty.

Lil Yachty disrespecting his friend in front of Key Glock. pic.twitter.com/owWr6Efkbc — 🌎Zay🌍 (@TLOZAY88) August 22, 2024

After facing backlash, Lil Yachty asked his friend to clear up the clip, but Mitch refused. He also insisted Mitch had benefited from him to the tune of around $400,000.

“I say ‘Mitch how the f### you didn’t go on the internet and tell these folks we playin, bro?’” he recalled. “F### you and the podcast. I don’t give a f### about the podcast.”

Lil Yachty goes off on his bestfriend and producer Mitch and cancels their podcast together 'A Safe Place' on IG live, for not clearing up a viral clip



"I aint want to do no motherf*cking podcast n*gga, Im a f*cking rapper… I put $400,000 in Mitch pocket…" pic.twitter.com/OX9TloJQ58 — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 23, 2024

However, Mitch’s ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be his cousin, soon chimed in. She blasted Yachty in a Twitter Spaces, warning she would reveal his secrets.

The woman claimed Mitch sacrificed his own career to support Yachty and said her relationship with him suffered because he was always in meetings with the rapper. She also accused Lil Yachty of holding Mitch back, using him and blocking other opportunities.

Furthermore, she claimed the podcast would be “nothing” without Mitch, adding that nobody tunes in for the rapper. Then she made a bold claim, insisting she was responsible for their success.

“Let’s really get into the tea. People really watch that s### cuz of me,” she said, referring to the podcast going viral after Yachty called out Mitch for having a sexual relationship with his cousin. “You brought that s### up because you wanted to try to f###### clown and humiliate that n####,” she added. “And yeah that s### is about me.”

Yachty fired back, claiming Mitch would lie to her “just to get away from you,” and the endless meetings didn’t exist.

“Stop playing with me ho,” he yelled, becoming irate. “You was really a b#### that he just used to use to sleep at your f##### house ho.”

He added, “If you got some dirt bring it to the muthafuckin light ho. So we can really tell everything how it is.”

In Now-deleted tweets, Lil Yachty addresses Mitch’s ex-girlfriend after she jumped off the porch in his defence



Boat hilariously claims the meetings she mentioned in her tweets were Mitch’s excuse to escape her.



There were no meetings?? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3NVlKQlLn0 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) August 23, 2024

After all the drama, Mitch finally provided the clarification Yachty had requested and said their conversation was “taken out of context.”

While Lil Yachty said the podcast was over, Mitch apparently missed the memo. “The next podcast will be epic,” he wrote. “ion even think we need a guest this time lol.. see ya around (insert think piece below).”