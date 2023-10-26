Lil Yachty Teases Joint Project With Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper/producer hints at possible future plans with the OVO leader.

Both Drake and Lil Yachty dropped solo albums this year. Lil Boat’s Let’s Start Here arrived in January, and Drizzy’s For All the Dogs landed earlier this month. But will the two rap stars join forces for a collaborative project soon?

Lil Yachty played a role in crafting and promoting For All the Dogs. The Georgia native co-produced several songs off the LP, including “Calling For You,” “What Would Pluto Do” and “Another Late Night.”

While appearing on Our Generation Music’s “A Field Trip w/ Lil Yachty & Concrete” vlog, Boat hinted that an official collaborative body of work with Drake may not be a far-fetched idea.

“Yeah, we talked about it before. It would be nice, right?” Lil Yachty stated. “I think he’s gonna take a little second to breathe. I’m gonna take next year and figure out my situation and we’ll look into it in the future. He’s gonna take a break, I’m gonna press the gas. And then after that, we can see what’s up.”

After For All the Dogs hit DSPs on October 6, Drake announced he would be taking a break from making music. The Toronto-bred entertainer revealed health concerns as the main reason for the upcoming hiatus.

“I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” Drake explained. “I was just saying what it is now. I’m saying I was gonna say it. I’ll say it. So I, I need to focus on, on my health and I need to get right.”

For All the Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 402,000 first-week units. Let’s Start Here launched at No. 9 on the weekly rankings. Lil Yachty’s fifth studio album brought in 36,000 units in its first week of release.