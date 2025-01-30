Lil Yachty Breaks Silence On Past Relationship With Mariah The Scientist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty finally admitted to previously dating Mariah the Scientist and confessed he mistreated her during their relationship.

During the latest episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, host Shannon Sharpe questioned the Georgia native about his former romance with Mariah, who is currently dating Young Thug.

Although Sharpe didn’t name Mariah the Scientist directly, he referenced her recent “Caresha Please” interview, where she spoke about her relationship with Lil Yachty, making it clear who he was referring to.

“The question caught Yachty off guard, as he had previously insisted he never dated Mariah. He laughed in surprise before admitting they dated and confessed he was not a good boyfriend.

“I was a s### person to her,” Yachty stated. “She was really great. So great, so I get it. She was a great person though, man.”

He also addressed Mariah’s remarks on “Caresha Please” about the songs she wrote for him.

Last October, the “Spread Thin” singer told Yung Miami she met Lil Boat in high school and they began dating in college.

She revealed an attempt to write him two songs backfired when he refused to listen to them.

“I put them on a iPod, I gifted it to him, I signed the back, it was real cute,” she recalled. “And he told me he did not want to listen to it because, ‘I don’t wanna s### [on it].’ He said, ‘I don’t wanna joan you so I’m not listening to that s###.’”

Mariah the Scientist confirms she dated Lil Yachty before and she made 2 songs for him as a college student



"i made him 2 different songs and i put them on a iPod, i gifted it to him… he told me he did not want to listen to them…"



(via Yung Miami/Caresha Please) pic.twitter.com/Ii8RTRd898 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) October 25, 2024

Lil Yachty said he respects Mariah The Scientist and explained why he was unbothered by her revealing their past relationship.

“That’s the first time she ever spoke on us ever publicly,” he noted. “I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn’t s### on me … I brought it upon myself. She didn’t tell no lies. … Shouts out to her. Tons of love, and I respect her.”

“I was a sh*t person to her, and she was really great – so great – so I get it. She was a great person, though, man. That's the first time she's ever spoke on us ever publicly. I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn't sh*t on me. I brought it upon myself. She… pic.twitter.com/vZ1bBNZCNT — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 29, 2025