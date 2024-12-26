Has Mariah The Scientist Accepted Young Thug’s Apology?

Young Thug found himself in hot water this week after leaked prison video calls exposed that he had been cheating on his girlfriend, singer Mariah The Scientist. There were at least 10 other women. The videos forced Thugger to issue a public apology, adding another chapter to the rollercoaster of drama surrounding his personal life. [Head here if you missed that.]

The streets are buzzing, and the City Boys are down bad—real bad. Thugger has been airing out his own business, and now he’s on the ropes. Despite the scandal, Mariah The Scientist has proved herself to be the definition of “ride or die.” Ten more women is a tough pill to swallow even for the hardest rider. Lucky for Young Thug, being locked up might have saved him.

For now, Mariah seems to be holding things down. She appears to be standing by her man, even though she has to be embarrassed. Young Thug keeps putting their business in the street for the world to see. Is this her way of sending a message that she’s mad but not entirely done with him? Possibly.

Remember, this is the same Mariah who supported Young Thug while he was staring down a potential life sentence. Her loyalty speaks volumes. Now that he’s free-ish, it’s clear she’s a keeper. There’s no coming back from this kind of mess without some serious straightening. Word is, he’s already cut off the other women.

Interestingly, a few years ago, we were scheduled to interview Mariah The Scientist, but her team canceled last minute. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be. The chances of us sitting down with her are looking slim now.

Still, the question looms: could Mariah actually leave Young Thug? It’s a stretch. Despite everything, I think they need each other nowadays.

Either way, we wish the couple all the best as they navigate this chapter. What do you think? Should Mariah stick it out or is it time for her to move on? Drop your thoughts in the comments.