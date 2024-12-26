Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist Amid Leaked Jail Calls 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Although Young Thug publicly apologized to Mariah The Scientist, it appears she’s been giving him the cold shoulder this Christmas.

Young Thug seemingly issued a public apology to his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, following a recent spate of leaked jail calls.

On Christmas Day (December 25) Young Thug took to social media to clear the air amid the reaction to his jail calls. Thug apologized to Mariah, insisting she knows how he feels about her.

“Sorry to my baby for all this b####### on the internet. I love u babyand f### em all we know what’s up with us,” Young Thug tweeted. “AySayTwin..I love yo game more than life mommy.”

However, it appears his apology fell off deaf ears. “She so mad,” Young Thug said in a follow-up post. “I said merry Christmas and she said thank u.”

Young Thug Opens Up About Relationship With Mariah The Scientist

Young Thug’s message to Mariah the Scientist comes after the YSL rapper admitted to speaking to up to “10 girls” daily during a jail call that surfaced online earlier this week.

The clip features Thug sharing his fears about how much Mariah loves him.

“[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much,” Thugger told a friend. “[It scares me how much] because it’s like man if I do something, if I smack something or something like that, you’d probably be devastated.”

Although Thug expressed how much he loves Mariah, he confessed he’s likely to return to his old tricks once released. Nonetheless, Thug was proud that he managed to go a whole week without speaking to other women.

“But for the most part, I ain’t even been calling no other girls,” he added. “I ain’t call no other girls in like a week. And I usually call at least 10 other girls when I get on the phone just to kill time.”

Another leaked jail call shows Thug talking to Lenna Sayed. The Instagram model is seen bawling on the phone and telling Thug, “I only want you.”

The video sent shockwaves online, not only due to Young Thug’s relationship with Mariah The Scientist, but because Sayed reportedly married boxer Devin Haney in 2023. The couple are set to welcome a child in early 2025.

Thug responded to the viral video, insisting Sayed is a friend and professing his loyalty to his girlfriend.