Lil Yachty Responds To Critics Accusing Him Of Biting Playboi Carti’s Sound

Playboi Carti contributed to one of the biggest songs of 2024 as a feature on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival.” Some social media users seem to think Lil Yachty wants to replicate Carti’s success by stealing his style.

It appears Yachty will release new music in the near future. Twitch personality Kai Cenat shared a snippet of a new track by the Atlanta-bred rapper during a recent livestream.

One online critic reacted to the Lil Yachty preview clip by posting, “Carti can’t try 1 new sound without rappers immediately biting him, he’s generational.”

Yachty fired back by tweeting, “Biting him? How did I bite him? The beat? if that’s the case I been workin with Cardo since 2019-2020 on record y’all fans be smoking the strongest d##k.”

biting him? how did i bite him? the beat? if that’s the case i been workin with cardo since 2019-2020 on record yall fans be smoking the strongest dick https://t.co/rlcaSRsoP7 — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) March 21, 2024

Cardo Got Wings produced the title track on Lil Yachty’s recently released Something Ether EP. Lil Boat and Cardo also worked together on 2023’s “Van Gogh” by fellow Atlanta native J.I.D.

Something Ether dropped on February 23. The 6-track, 16-minute effort joined a Lil Yachty discography that includes five studio LPs. 2023’s Let’s Start Here became Lil Boat’s third Top 10 album.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The collaboration became Carti’s first Number One on that chart.