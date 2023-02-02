Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Aiming For Top 10 Debut

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Say Something” performer also has something to say about a negative review.

Lil Yachty shocked some listeners with his latest album titled Let’s Start Here. The 14-track effort earned the Georgia native praise from online fans, music critics, and even Hip Hop superstar Drake.

Let’s Start Here is a departure from the sound of Yachty’s previous bodies of work. The Quality Control Music recording artist leaned more on Psychedelic Rock than Trap for his new project.

At first, it appeared Lil Yachty would miss out on placing in the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10 region. HitsDailyDouble originally forecasted Let’s Start Here to open with 19,000-24,000 first-week units.

However, the outlet now foresees Yachty’s fifth studio LP launching with 35,000 units. That latest sales projection should be enough for Let’s Start Here to crack the Top 10 on next week’s Billboard 200.

If Lil Yachty’s Let’s Start Here does manage to make it among the ten most popular albums in America, the 25-year-old rhymer will score his third Top 10 entry. It would be his first Top 10 project since 2018’s Lil Boat 2.

Yachty’s Teenage Emotions debuted at No. 5 in 2017. Lil Boat 2 peaked at No. 2 the following year. 2018’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove (No. 12) and 2020’s Lil Boat 3 (No. 14) missed the Top 10. The Michigan Boy Boat mixtape only reached No. 39 in 2021.

Let’s Start Here did garner critical acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, but Pitchfork scored the album as 6/10. Lil Yachty took issue with the latter publication’s mixed review of his work. He tweeted, “Lol Pitchfork is so washed up.”