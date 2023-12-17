Lil Zay Osama Allegedly Linked $1 Million Jewelry Heist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Zay Osama is under investigation for possible connections to the $1 million armed robbery of Benny Da Jeweler in Manhattan.

Lil Zay Osama was arrested on December 14 following a dramatic high-speed chase outside of Chicago and it appears as though his legal challenges may just be starting. The Chicago artist and his associates were charged with possession of a loaded machine gun, theft of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

The cops also think a potential connection with a high-profile jewelry heist in Manhattan exists.

On December 7, Benny Da Jeweler became another victim in a string of daring jewelry thefts plaguing New York City. He was robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan’s Diamond District around 1:30 am while he was engaging with another client.

The bandits took one necklace worth $1 million in jewelry from a display case and fled to a waiting black sedan. The alleged link between Lil Zay Osama and the Manhattan robbery emerged during the investigation following his arrest.

Lil Zay Osama, along with two associates, Jeremiah Dawson and Travon Garland, led police on a pursuit that eventually uncovered a cache of weapons, including a modified Glock capable of fully automatic fire.

To make things worse for Lil Zay Osama, he was reportedly wearing a $90,000 necklace believed to be connected to another robbery. So far, New York and Chicago police departments have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the case.

Lil Zay Osama and his cronies have an impending court appearance on January 8, 2024, where more information about his arrest will be released.

The NYPD is very familiar with Lil Zay Osama.

In September of 2022, he was arrested in New York after inadvertently leaving a machine gun in a rideshare vehicle.

The incident occurred when he was picked up from his hotel and heading to a Queens recording studio. The rideshare driver noticed the firearm, a Glock 22 .40 with a switch converting it into a machine gun, left in the car after Lil Zay Osama exited.

He was eventually charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon, in addition to two outstanding warrants.