Little Simz & Kojey Radical Shortlisted for Prestigious 2022 Mercury Prize  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Mercury Awards announced the 12 artists on the shortlist for best British album of 2022, including Little Simz and Kojey Radical.

Little Simz and Kojey Radical are among the artists competing for this year’s Mercury Prize, arguably one of the U.K.’s most prestigious awards, crowning the best British record of the last 12 months.

The shortlist was announced on Tuesday (Jul. 26), and the winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony on September 8.

Little Simz is one of two returning nominees, having been previously recognized for her 2019 album Grey Area. She took to Instagram to confirm that Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has been shortlisted for this year’s prize.

“So grateful. Love to my brother @yardmanflo for always backing it, and pouring love in abundance into the music. And to YOU, the people. Thank you for the continued support on this album 💗” Little Simz added.

She told BBC 6 Music: “I had some things to say and this was my way of expressing it and it’s a blessing people have resonated with it. The list is so strong so to be amongst that is definitely an honour. I definitely will carry this energy throughout me today.”

Kojey Radical Says He Manifested The Mercury Prize Nod

East London native Kojey Radical received his first ever nomination for the coveted award. He was shortlisted for his long-awaited debut album, Reason To Smile, released earlier this year.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to note – despite currently “battling imposter syndrome,” he had manifested the moment way back in 2016 when fellow U.K. rapper Skepta won the Mercury prize.

Manifestation is powerful. This is so wild



2016 vs 2022 pic.twitter.com/VT2xAnhTCi — kojeyRadical (@KojeyRadical) July 26, 2022

Kojey Radical then shared the story on Instagram, recalling: In 2016 i was sat at home watching @skeptagram win the mercury prize and being physically moved with inspiration. I always dreamed of being shortlisted…Creating a piece of work that could be considered worthy of recognition while joining my peers in the honour.”

He also explained the impact of touring with 2015 Mercury Prize winners, Scottish Hip-Hop trio Young Fathers. “In 2015, @young_fathers took me on my first tour. They had just won the mercury prize and gave me an opportunity that changed my life,” Kojey Radical stated. “I remember many long conversations, with them reminding me that good music isn’t about popularity. It’s about intent and purpose.”