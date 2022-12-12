Little Simz Shares New Album ‘No Thank You’ To Close The Year 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A year after releasing the critically acclaimed ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,’ Little Simz has returned with ‘No Thank You.’

The follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert arrived today (Dec. 12) after the North London rapper announced the project last week:

Remaining tight-lipped about the album, Little Simz shared a brief statement ahead of its release. “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

No Thank You features ten tracks and comes in at just under 50 minutes. Stream it at the end of the page.

Earlier this year, Little Simz won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The project also won the MOBO Award (Music of Black Origin) for Album of the Year. In February, she picked up the Brit Award for Best New Artist, despite releasing music for over a decade.

Before releasing No Thank You, Little Simz was on hand last month to present an award to fellow U.K. rapper Stormzy at the GQ Men of the Year event.

“Stormzy not only wears the crown, but he wears it with class, he wears it with humility, and he wears it with his shoulders back,” Simz said of her friend. “Not only is he a solid, solid, caring individual, he’s incredibly disciplined and it shows in everything he’s doing. Stormz, I’m proud of you, you’re amazing, and you deserve all the success.”

The This Is What I Mean album creator returned the love, paying tribute to Little Simz during his acceptance speech.

“Simz, that’s my sister. I came in the game, and eight years later, nine years later, for us to be sitting here together… That’s my sis and she’s shining, and she’s a Mercury Prize winner. There’s no one who deserves it like this woman.

Little Simz – No Thank You