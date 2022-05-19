Lizzo Announces New Documentary Coming TO HBO Max 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo revealed fans will “get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process.”

Lizzo is the subject of a new documentary coming to HBO MAX that will delve into the ten years it took her to become an “overnight success.”

The film explores the “Truth Hurts” artist’s career from her early days before she found fame and catapulted to the heights of international stardom. Fans will get a glimpse behind the scenes at the moments that shaped her on the road to success.

Lizzo gave some insight into the documentary and shared her hopes of inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” she said in a press release.

Lizzo Wants To Inspire Others

Her love life has been under the social media spotlight and there has been much speculation surrounding who Lizzo may be dating. Fans will get the chance to see her “losing and gaining love” during the film.

“From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going,” Lizzo declared.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Lizzo celebrated securing a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. “About Damn Time,” the introduction to her upcoming album, Special, set to release on Jul. 15, has reached No. 9 on the chart.

“INA MINUTE.. IMA NEEDA SENTIMENTAL… MAN OR WOMAN… TO PUMP ME UP.. C## WE ARE OFFICIALLY A TOP 10 RECORD🎉” she wrote on Instagram. “IF YOU SEE ME OUT… DRINKS ON ME TODAY😭🥺”