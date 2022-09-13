Lizzo Dedicates Emmy Award To “The Big Girls” In Emotional Acceptance Speech 

Lizzo recalled, as a little girl, “all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.”

Lizzo is celebrating after picking up her first Emmy Award with her series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The series, which sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl, ended the four-year streak of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the Outstanding Competition Program category. Lizzo became emotional onstage while delivering her heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I wanna say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmys voters, first of all. I’m very emotional,” Lizzo began tearfully. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they’re not that unique; they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories.”

Lizzo Dedicates Emmy Award To “The BIG GRRRLS”

Lizzo also urged viewers to continue telling stories like hers and those of the Big Grrrls.

“Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but b#### it’s gonna have to be you.’ Where are my big girls? Are they here? Come, come,” Lizzo yelled, pointing to her co-stars in the audience.

“One year ago, one year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy-award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls. I love you guys so much. Daddy, I love you, oh my God. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls. L-I-Z-Z-O-B-I-G-G-G-R-L-S, we the best! Ay! Thank you so much.” Watch her moving speech below.

Meanwhile, in June, Lizzo revealed she already received “the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”

Speaking to Variety in June, she said, “ I’ve never really felt entitled to accolades or awards. My dream with music wasn’t to make a million dollars and win a Grammy. It was like, ‘I want to write a song that the whole world sings back at me.’ [With] ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it. So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”