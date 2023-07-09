Lizzo Is Confident She Can Achieve EGOT Status

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper/singer Lizzo is on a mission to become one of the rare performers to get EGOT status!

‌Lizzo is confident that she will achieve EGOT status during her career.

The 35-year-old already has four Grammys and one Emmy to her name, meaning she is just two awards – an Oscar and a Tony – away from the illustrious EGOT status.

During an interview with IndieWire, the “Juice” hitmaker insisted the title is well within her grasp.

“I am very talented and capable of whatever it takes to be (at the) Tonys. I was writing musicals in high school based off of operas that I loved by Rossini and Russian romance composers,” Lizzo told the outlet.

“When it comes to Oscars, I love film, and I’ve actually been making music for films. Even with the Barbie movie coming out, it’s really exciting – not to jump to any conclusions or anything.”

However, Lizzo, who contributed the song “Pink” to the upcoming Barbie soundtrack, stated that she is focusing on prioritizing her current projects.

“You know I’m gonna be extra. Whatever I’m doing, I’m producing it, I’m working on it behind the scenes, I’m staying up till 2:00 AM sweating over it. That’s the only way this s**t matters to me,” she said. “So, could I win an EGOT? I’m talented as hell. Yeah. Is that the goal? I think the goal is projects first. Passion first. And we’ll see.”

Lizzo took home an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Competition Program for her reality series, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Lizzo’s Grammy Awards include Record of the Year for About Damn Time and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”