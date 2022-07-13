Lizzo Hyped For Big Grrrls After Emmy Awards Nomination

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lizzo reacted to receiving her very first Emmy nod for her reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Lizzo has scored her very first nomination for an Emmy Award.

When the categories were announced on Tuesday, Lizzo’s reality series – “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” – was named within the Outstanding Competition Program category.

Reacting to the news, Lizzo took to Instagram to share her excitement.

EMMY NOMINATED?!?!??!?!?!?!?!? 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 All I have to say is…. WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS🤪 pic.twitter.com/spBspMMT5r — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 12, 2022

“WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED. my grrrls. we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry… and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY. YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!” she exclaimed.

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” will compete against “The Amazing Race,” “Nailed It!,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef,’ and “The Voice,” for the prize.

The Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12th.