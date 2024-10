Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo shared a photo of her Halloween costume to Instagram on Saturday (October 26)—much to the amusement of her 11.7 million followers.

The costume plays off the infamous South Park episode “The End of Obesity” that aired in May.

In the photo, Lizzo is dressed as a fictional weight loss drug called simply “Lizzo,” which is intended to mimic Ozempic. It includes the taglines, “Need Self Love? Try Lizzo! Lose Guilt. Gain Confidence” and a warning label that read, “Side effects include: a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

Lizzo added in the caption, “Ok Halloween, you can start now.”

South Park: The End of Obesity took aim at the hype surrounding Ozempic and brought Lizzo into the mix, blending their characteristic satire with the current cultural obsession with weight loss. The show depicted characters debating the drug’s popularity and its use by celebrities, with a caricature of Lizzo woven into the plot to highlight societal pressures on body image and celebrity health fads.

The episode explored how the public and media often scrutinize celebrities like Lizzo, particularly for their body positivity messages, while simultaneously promoting quick-fix solutions like Ozempic. South Park didn’t hold back in exaggerating the absurdity of Hollywood’s latest trends, showing how the obsession with weight loss often contradicts messages of self-acceptance, ultimately calling out the contradictory messages society sends about beauty, health and worth.

Lizzo shared several other photos of her costume and fans seemingly couldn’t get enough. Comments like, “She took the joke and ran with it… She has a sense of humor” and “Lollllllllll I love it South Park can dish it and you can dish it right back” littered the comment sections.

In the final post, she dances with someone dressed up as Cartman to the new single “APT.” by BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ featuring Bruno Mars.

Lizzo’s original reaction to South Park: The End of Obesity was more or less positive. Right after it aired, she dropped a video on Instagram, saying, “I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b####. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f###, to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”