Lizzo Says Elon Musk’s Twitter Has Become Too Toxic After Posting Tina Turner Tribute

Rapper Lizzo had to lock down her Twitter account after being targeted by haters on Elon Musk’s Twitter platform.

Lizzo has locked her Twitter account after receiving a stream of hateful messages.

In a pair of now-deleted tweets, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared that she’s been receiving an influx of attacks from people on social media.

“The amount of slander n hate I’m receiving on a daily basis is starting to confuse me,” she wrote in one tweet. “What am I actively doing to get this influx of disrespect in my mentions? I’m just trying to come on this app & enjoy social media like everyone else.”

She continued, “Anyways I been holding my tongue c## I don’t wanna seem ungrateful but I’ve done so much cool s### these last few weeks just for my mentions to be about how fat I am &/or use me for political discourse. Tired of this.”

The 35-year-old singer has been on tour supporting her 2022 album Special.

At her Wednesday night show in Phoenix, Lizzo paid tribute to the late Tina Turner with a rendition of the Queen of Rock’s 1970 song “Proud Mary.”

After the show, Lizzo unlocked her Twitter account and posted a video of the performance, which reportedly enticed more hateful messages.

“Alright… I’m locking my page again,” she tweeted shortly afterward. “I just wanted to share my Tina Turner tribute with everyone… But I’m going back to protecting my peace.”

#TinaTurner’s body is barely cold and #Lizzo already got her rolling in her grave with this rendition and outfit 🤦🏾‍♂️pic.twitter.com/L7N6lCBOcx — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 26, 2023

Here are pictures of two women. One is empowering without even a single comment, the other one has hundreds of words written under but has no purpose other than promoting dangerous lifestyle. Fortunately, only one of them will be remembered!#TinaTuner #Lizzo pic.twitter.com/7OY7QuclGA — Alen Suflí (@alensufli) May 26, 2023

Hey #Lizzo,



"You don't need another Hero (sandwich),

you just need to chew some more gum.



All we want is not to see,

your THUNDERBUM…" https://t.co/TKkmkaWdTI — Jon Hammond (@JonHammond7) May 26, 2023

Every time I see #Lizzo, I want to be a healthier person. — Dwight Power-Annalilblack (@genociety) May 26, 2023