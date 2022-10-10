Lizzo Seemingly Claps Back At Kanye West’s Body-Shaming Comments 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo told the Toronto audience: “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” after Kanye West body-shamed her last week.

Proud body-positivity icon Lizzo can’t understand why she’s the topic of conversation.

The singer and classically trained musician appeared to respond to comments Kanye West made during a recent interview. Lizzo clapped back while onstage for a performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday (Oct. 7).

“I feel like everybody in America got my m############ name in their m############ mouth for no m############ reason,” Lizzo said to the crowd.

She continued during a pause in her performance, “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.” Then, Lizzo asked the cheering crowd, “Can I stay here?” before adding, “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Then on Sunday, she shared footage from one of her recent shows on her Instagram page, sending another message. “My body my choice,” read the message emblazoned across her in lights.

Kanye West Says The Media Are Using Lizzo

While she did not name him directly, Kanye West name-dropped Lizzo during his recent interview with Fox News. He stopped by the outlet following his “White Lives Matter” Paris Fashion controversy and talked about a variety of topics.

Ye told Tucker Carlson the media are encouraging Lizzo not to lose weight, using bots in their “demonic” plot.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for – it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight,” Kanye West began.

He went on to claim bodies like Lizzo’s are not “fashion” and called promoting a message of body positivity “demonic.”

He claimed, “It’s the genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can. Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret S#####, a known eugenist, with the KKK.”

Back in August, Lizzo called out the body-shaming haters after comedian Aries Spears also spoke about her appearance. He called her “a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes,” leading her to tweet that she cried herself to sleep.