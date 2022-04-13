Lizzo To Serve As Host & Musical Guest On ‘SNL’

Lizzo will once again appear on Saturday Night Live. The singer/rapper/flutist is set to return to NBC’s late-night sketch comedy program this weekend.

SNL announced Lizzo as the host and musical guest for the upcoming edition of the show. The April 16 episode featuring the “Rumors” songstress will premiere at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT.

“I’m in NYC about to host & perform on SNL… This ain’t even [a] bucket list… This is beyond my dreams. I’m shaking 🥺,” tweeted the Detroit-born artist on Monday.

I'm in NYC about to host & perform on SNL… This ain't even bucket list… This is beyond my dreams. I'm shaking 🥺 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 11, 2022

This season of SNL also presented live sets by Young Thug, Saweetie, Gunna, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and other acts. Prior hosts included Kim Kardashian West, Jonathan Majors, Paul Rudd, Zoë Kravitz, and Jerrod Carmichael.

Previously, Lizzo performed her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” on Saturday Night Live in 2020. Both of those songs live on the Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning Cuz I Love You album.

LIZZO LIZZO!!!! pic.twitter.com/tG7tqEod6y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2022

Lizzo released “Rumors” with Cardi B last year. That track peaked at #4 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and earned Gold certification from the RIAA. She also teased the release of “About Damn Time” in the near future.

Additionally, Lizzo is presently promoting her new line of shapewear called YITTY. The 33-year-old entertainer collaborated with the digital activewear brand Fabletics for the collection. Consumers have the option to buy bodysuits, leggings, and more.