LL Cool J Booked To Host & Perform At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LL Cool J landed another hosting gig.

The legendary rapper was announced as the host of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday (February 24). LL Cool J will also perform at the event, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22.

“It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” the Hip Hop pioneer said in a press release. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!”

LL Cool J previously hosted awards shows such as the Grammy Awards and the American Music Awards. He was also the host of last December’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Previous recipients include Elton John and Bon Jovi.

Cardi B, Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and the late Pop Smoke are among the notable Hip Hop artists nominated for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards hosted by LL Cool J will air live on FOX at 8 p.m. Eastern on March 22. Fans can also listen to the show on iHeartMedia radio stations or the iHeartRadio app.