LL Cool J Ditched 30 Dr. Dre Songs After Phife Dawg Visited Him In A Dream 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J made 30 to 40 “amazing,” songs with Dr. Dre but didn’t feel his writing was good enough to make the cut.

LL Cool J abruptly switched course on his new project after a nighttime vision from the late Phife Dawg.

The self-proclaimed G.O.A.T. is working on a comeback album after a decade-long absence. The project is said to be feature-packed with rumored guest appearances from Eminem, Nas, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Saweetie, and more.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated offering is entirely produced by Q-Tip, but it didn’t start out that way.

During a recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, LL Cool J revealed how he went from making “30 to 40 songs” with Dr. Dre before ditching the lot and linking with the Tribe Called Quest member.

LL Cool J Wasn’t Feeling His Writing On The Dr. Dre Beats

“So, the real story is that I did about 30 to 40 songs with Dr. Dre, and in doing those songs I felt like — the music was amazing,” he explained. “What Dre was bringing to the table was super dope. But I felt like the writing, what I was bringing to these songs didn’t feel strong enough to me.”

He added, “I didn’t feel like I was expressing, I was getting out of me, what I was feeling. In my mind, I didn’t feel like it was written properly.”

However, LL Cool J says the solution to his problems came after Phife Dawg visited him in a dream. The vision inspired him to draft in the late rapper’s A Tribe Called Quest groupmate Q-Tip to get the album back on track.

“So, I took a pause. Me and Dre just kinda paused for a minute. And I ended up having a dream, and in this dream, Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest came to me,” he added. “When he came in my dream he was like ‘Yo, that album you gonna do with Dre is gonna be dope.’ And I’m looking at him, and he’s smirking a little bit.

“He had a funny look on his face. And then when I woke up, I just felt like Q-Tip was on my spirit. So I just called him. He picked up and I told him that I wanted to do an album. We went and did the record and the rest is history.”

Check out the clip below.