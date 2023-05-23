LL Cool J Joins ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ A Day After ‘NCIS: LA’ Ends 14-Season Run 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J said, “Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!!” after announcing his role on NCIS: Hawaii following a surprise cameo.

LL Cool J couldn’t leave the NCIS series behind, despite waving goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons.

The rapper and actor surprised fans with a cameo appearance in NCIS: Hawaii during the season 2 finale on Monday night (May 22). The appearance came a day after NCIS: LA ended its 14-season run.

However, LL Cool J said, “Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!!” and CBS announced that he joins NCIS: Hawaii as a recurring guest star.

Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @NCISHawaiiCBS team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season. Tune in the season 2 finale of @NCISHawaiiCBS on @CBS at 10 ET/PT or on @paramountplus for live… pic.twitter.com/HxG7bZOriC — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) May 23, 2023

“All of us at NCIS: Hawaii have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season 3,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, an eager LL Cool J hopped on Twitter after the news was out: “Let’s do this!!! 💪🏾⚡️🔥” he declared.

His new NCIS: Hawaii co-star (Vanessa Lachey) welcomed LL Cool J to the cast with open arms.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawaii is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process,” Lachey said in a statement. “Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

Meanwhile, last month, LL Cool J announced his first tour in thirty years to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. He will be joined by a roster of rap legends on the tour which kicks off in Boston on Jun. 25 before wrapping up on Sept. 3 in Los Angeles.