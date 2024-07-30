LL COOL J Mocks Peers Who Only Rap About Money: “ You Have Nothing Else To Talk About?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LL COOL J called out artists with nothing better to rap about than money, insisting, “The wallet can’t un-corny you.”

LL COOL J claims artists need to be more creative and find something other than money to rap about.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer slammed artists who only rap about their riches, claiming it demonstrates a lack of growth. He called out braggadocious rappers during a recent interview with Baller Alert.

“[When] a rapper comes out, and he’s talking that money talk, you love it,” LL COOL J stated. “But 12 years later, he’s still talking that money talk, and now you’re looking at him like, ‘Dude, do you have anything else to talk about?'”

Furthermore, LL used Bob Marley as an example of an artist with a timeless catalog. According to the Hip-Hop Pioneer, Marley remains influential decades after his death because his music has a message.

“He talked about something,” LL explained. “He had something to say. And guess what? You don’t care what Bob Marley had in the bank. Because that’s not the metric for success. It’s not the metric for cultural success. Bob Marley did not have to be rich. He was rich in what he did and what he created and what he put in the world. That s### matters.”

LL COOL J ended with a parting shot, “The wallet can’t un-corny you.”

LL Cool J on artists who only talk about how rich they are in their songs:



“Do you have anything else to talk about?…You know why [we all] know Bob Marley? Because he talked about something. Because he had something to say…The wallet can’t un-corny you.” pic.twitter.com/LhHbLtR3Lo — Joey (@gothamhiphop) July 27, 2024

LL COOL J On “Learning How To Rap Again”

Earlier this month, LL revealed he returned to square one to craft his upcoming album, THE FORCE, his first project in over a decade.

He explained that crafting the album felt like “going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again.”

THE FORCE is set to arrive on September 6 and features Nas, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie and more.

“We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip,” LL said. “When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion.”