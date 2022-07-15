Lloyd Banks Returns With New Album ‘The Course of The Inevitable 2’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lloyd Banks is back with a new album and a reminder that he’s still one of the greatest lyricists after almost three decades in the rap game.

Lloyd Banks has delivered his fifth studio album The Course of The Inevitable 2, the follow-up to the project first in the series, released last year.

The 14-song LP includes features from Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Dave East, and Vado. Fellow former G-Unit member Tony Yayo also makes an appearance on the album.

The Punch Line King also tapped Conway The Machine for “Menace”, released last month (Jun. 29), while Lloyd Banks takes center stage on “Fell In Love,” also shared ahead of the project’s official release. The video for “Dead Roses” is set to arrive later today (Jul.15) at 3 p.m. EST. Listen to the project below.

Lloyd Banks has been building anticipation for The Course Of The Inevitable 2 since he shared the cover art in May. Then he announced its upcoming release the following month before confirming the tracklist last week.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden invited Lloyd Banks to appear on his podcast and shared a clip of the episode. In it, Banks is asked to address Jim Jones’s claims that he would beat him in a Verzuz. The Dipset member told The Joe Budden Podcast last month that he’s ready to return to the Verzuz stage.

“I’ll smoke Banks head up right now,” Jones said of Lloyd Banks. “You beg to differ? My s### is a package. To my drip, to my water, my s### is a package. My s### just ain’t the rap-age — it’s the package. When I come out they wanna see Capo. It’s not too many n##### that got that package.”

Joe Budden then asked, “Why you think people got you f##### up this way?” Lloyd Banks replied, “I think the correct question is ‘Do I give a f###’?” before discussing the “cheat codes” he learned recording with 50 Cent.