Lloyd Banks Unleashes Sixth ‘Halloween Havoc’ Mixtape With Cryptic Tease on Social Media

Lloyd Banks confirmed the release of “Halloween Havoc VI: The Six of Swords,” extending his annual mixtape series.

Lloyd Banks dropped a Halloween treat early Tuesday by revealing the sixth chapter of his long-running mixtape series, “Halloween Havoc,” titled HHVI: The Six of Swords.

The Queens emcee took to social media to stir up anticipation just hours before the official release.

“It’s that time of year again!! HHVI THE SIX OF SWORDS on the way!!! can’t wait till ya’ll hear this. are you ready? should i drop early…or wait till tonight?? if i get enough responses i’ll push the button!!” Banks posted, prompting a flood of replies from eager listeners.

The mixtape is set to arrive October 31, continuing a tradition that began in 2008 with Halloween Havoc, part of Banks’ “5 and Better Series Vol. 2.”

That debut featured a collaboration with 50 Cent titled “Get Up (Halloween Havoc)” and laid the foundation for what would become a seasonal staple in underground Hip-Hop.

Since then, Banks has released several follow-ups: Halloween Havoc 2 in 2015, Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury in 2016, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hour in 2023, and Halloween Havoc V just last year.

Each entry has maintained a consistent tone—moody, aggressive and lyrically dense—while evolving sonically with the times.

Halloween Havoc 3 stood out for its stripped-down approach, offering 14 solo tracks over boom bap beats that highlighted Banks’ lyrical precision.

By HHIV, the G-Unit alum had sharpened his delivery even further, teaming up with Vado and Sy Ari Da Kid across 15 tracks that blended boom bap with trap elements.

The fifth installment, released in 2024, featured 16 tracks produced by names like Ron Browz, Cartune Beatz, George Getson and others.

Banks uses the Halloween Havoc has become a yearly event for Hip-Hop heads. The official release of HHVI: The Six of Swords lands October 31.