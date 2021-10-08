Logic Reflects On Covering His Traumatic Childhood In ‘This Bright Future’ Memoir

Bobby “Logic” Hall II is best known for being a Maryland-bred rapper with multiple RIAA plaques, but the 31-year-old entertainer is also a best-selling author.

Following his 2019 novel Supermarket topping the New York Times’ Paperback Trade Fiction Best Sellers list, Logic released a non-fiction book this year. Hall’s This Bright Future: A Memoir arrived in book stores on September 7.

One month later, Logic made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to talk about his autobiography. The conversation centered around the No Pressure album creator reflecting on his tumultuous childhood.

“They always say it’s nature versus nurture. I obviously wasn’t nurtured. I think it’s just that common sense and God,” replied Logic when asked about avoiding some of the personal downfalls of his family members.

He continued, “I see my brothers cooking crack, I see my brothers selling crack to my dad. I see people running around, shooting guns, doing all these things, and I’m like, ‘Oh, don’t do that’ – where other people would kind of follow that path.”

Logic went on to talk about his complicated relationship with his birth mother. The performer, also known as Young Sinatra, admitted that while he loves his mother, they have not spoken to each other in over ten years.

“She’s a broken person, so nothing I’m saying right now is to attack her. But yeah, she was kind of crazy,” said Logic about his mom.

On his father, Logic stated, “I find that we were actually more similar when I was younger because of the immaturity level. And once again, I don’t say this to s### on my dad. It’s just the truth, and it’s very difficult.”

Logic announced his retirement from making music last year in order to be a “great father.” The Def Jam recording artist quickly made his comeback in 2021 with the Bobby Tarantino III project.