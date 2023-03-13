Logic Says Ice Cube Has No Problem With His “It Was A Good Day” Cover

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Over the last week, plenty of people commented on Logic’s cover of “It Was a Good Day” by Hip Hop legend Ice Cube. A lot of the feedback was negative.

For example, Joe Budden slammed Logic for remaking Ice Cube’s classic 1993 single. The emcee-turned-podcaster even used his show to demand that the Maryland-bred rapper retires from the record business.

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you. Please join me in retirement,” said Budden. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing.”

While Joe Budden and other critics were not fans of the “It Was a Good Day” cover, the original creator of the track apparently did not have a problem with that version of the song. Logic addressed the backlash to his remake on TikTok.

Logic Collaborates With Hip Hop Legends

One of Logic’s followers suggested the former Def Jam recording artist should make an entire album of cover songs. That suggestion led to Logic responding to the online criticism for remaking Ice Cube’s biggest hit.

“It’s funny you should say that because I thought about doing that. Wouldn’t that be cool? Everybody’s all p##### off at me because I did a f###### Ice Cube cover,” said Logic. “Meanwhile, I texted Ice Cube and he’s like, ‘Man, keep on doing you brother,’ Like, who gives a f###.? Who gives a f###.”

He added, “You’re right. I should do a whole f###### album, and just do a whole album of f###### hard-ass 90s records and call it Logic Greatest Hits, and get all them paid, and publishing, and take care of all the legends and the GOATs and the greats from the 90s. And f###### do a covers album. Who gives a f###?”

The College Park studio LP features several Hip Hop legends. RZA, Redman, and Bun B contributed to the project. Throughout his career, Logic also collaborated with Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Eminem, DJ Premier, Tech N9ne, Juicy J, and several other Hip Hop stars.