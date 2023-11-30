Lola Brooke Talks Being Compared To Other Rising Female Rappers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Rookie Of The Year contender discusses her career trajectory.

Lola Brooke emerged as one of the top Hip-Hop newcomers of 2023. The Brooklyn native broke out this year with her “Don’t Play With It” single.

The Shade Room spoke to Lola Brooke about her rise in the music industry. At one point, the Bedford–Stuyvesant representative discussed being compared to other emerging female rappers like fellow New Yorker Ice Spice.

“I believe in God, and whatever people’s timing is, that’s their timing,” Lola Brooke said. “My team doesn’t have to sit me down and prep talk about why this is this way and why your journey is this way. I already know what my journey is, and I’m very patient.”

She also added, “I’ve been patient from the very beginning. That’s not for me to fix my face and screw my face about somebody else’s destiny, because then I’m going to block my blessing. What’s for me is for me, and I stand on that.”

“Don’t Play With It” peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lola Brooke followed the success of that song by releasing the Dennis Daughter album on November 10. Dennis Daughter features Coi Leray, Latto, Yung Miami, Bryson Tiller, French Montana and Nija.

Coi Leray, Latto and Yung Miami hopped on the official “Don’t Play with It” remix in March. During her rookie year, Lola Brooke also collaborated with Ciara, NLE Choppa, Doe Boy, Eric Bellinger, Shenseea and other acts.

This year saw Lola Brooke earn a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Awards. The Arista Records-backed artist also made it into the Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.