“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Battery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tommie Lee allegedly threatened to have a man killed during an incident outside a nightclub in Miami Beach.

Police arrested Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee outside a nightclub in Miami Beach on Monday (June 10). According to local reports, the reality TV star/rapper was charged with battery and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Tommie Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, allegedly tried to hand something to the victim outside the LIV nightclub. The victim told police he did not accept whatever she wanted to give him, which led to her becoming aggressive.

The 39-year-old woman started threatening the victim. She told him she “would have him killed and shot up.” The victim attempted to ignore Tommie Lee, but she poked him in the face. He grabbed her by the arms and held them behind her back until the police arrived at the scene.

Atasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee from the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was arrested on battery charges following an incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. https://t.co/5lwLBLXA5v — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2024

Authorities viewed surveillance footage of the incident. The video corroborated the victim’s version of events, resulting in her arrest.

Tommie Lee’s latest arrest added to her extensive list of run-ins with the law. Her past troubles included an arrest for making terroristic threats after violating a restraining order obtained by fellow Love & Hip-Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast member Joseline Hernandez. Tommie Lee also landed in jail for showing up drunk to court in a child abuse case in 2019.