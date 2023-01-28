‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Says Settlement With Tory Lanez Done Under Threat, Lawsuit Still In Play

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Say It” performer says the agreement was done amicably for $20,000.

Tory Lanez seems to be in the news for everything but music.

Recently, a reality star and club promoter took to the internet streets to share that the recently convicted Canadian forced him to sign a settlement agreement in a lawsuit he filed against him for a 2019 incident at a Miami nightclub.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Christopher Michael Harty (who is also professionally known as Prince) filed a $30,000 civil complaint against Lanez in 2020 for the aforementioned incident. The lawsuit accused the singer/ rapper of battery, assault, and negligence.

Prince says Lanez has threatened his life if he did not settle the allegation out of court, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, denies this is the case and says the two settled for $20,000, and Prince did not agree under duress.

Prince says he was confronted by Tory Lanez in 2021 at the Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach with two of his boys and tried to make him drop the suit. He said Lanez and the same person met with him in June 2022 and also approached him about signing the settlement.

Prince said, “I thought that if I did not sign the agreement that my life may be in danger. I would not have signed that agreement otherwise.”

He also says Tory Lanez has no proof that the agreement he signed was regarding the 2019 incident.

“They know they have no chance of convincing a judge that this release refers to this lawsuit,” Prince said.

This is just another public hit Tory Lanez has taken since a court convicted him for shooting Megan thee Stallion in the foot.