Tory Lanez Settles Alleged Assault Cases Involving ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Prince

Controversial recording artist #ToryLanez still has other legal concerns.

It has already been a newsworthy week for Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson. As his felony assault case in California heads to trial, the Canadian rapper/singer reportedly closed out another serious legal situation.

RadarOnline reports Tory Lanez reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael “Prince” Harty. Apparently, the agreement is part of an attempt by Lanez’s new legal team to avoid that case going to court.

Back in August, attorney Christopher E. Ells withdrew himself as Tory Lanez’s legal counsel in the Prince Harty civil case. Ells cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason to part ways with the “Say It” performer.

Prince accused Lanez of attacking him at Miami Beach’s Vendôme Club in 2020. That allegation came after the self-described Prince of South Beach claimed he needed teeth surgery as a result of an altercation with Lanez at LIV nightclub in November 2019.

“Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue,” read a statement from LIV management.

As a result of those incidents, Prince sought unspecified damages by suing Tory Lanez for physical, psychological, and mental distress. Lanez initially insisted any actions against the reality show star/party promoter were done in self-defense.

Multiple People Have Accused Tory Lanez Of Violent Behavior

Despite apparently settling his legal issues with Prince in recent days, Tory Lanez still faces around 23 years in prison if a jury convicts him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. That assault/firearm trial will likely begin in California on December 12.

In addition, R&B singer August Alsina alleged Tory Lanez also struck him backstage at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour in September. At first, Lanez suggested he was in a recording studio at the time of the supposed attack. However, video footage showed Alsina and Lanez together at the location on that night.

Tory Lanez continues to portray a positive outlook about his pending legal troubles. Attorney George Mgdesyan expressed confidence that his client will not be convicted of allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez also recently tweeted, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper… EVER.”