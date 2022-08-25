Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Pulls Out Of Legal Fight With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Canadian rapper/singer has other cases pending as well.

Recording artist Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson is battling on multiple legal fronts. Two years ago, Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Christopher “Prince” Harty sued Tory Lanez over a confrontation at a Miami nightclub.

According to Radar Online, attorney Christopher E. Ells asked the court to withdraw himself as Tory Lanez’s legal counsel in the case. Ells reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his request to part ways with the rapper.

Christopher E. Ells’s motion also claimed the differences between the two parties could not be resolved. The judge in the civil case apparently agreed to Ells’s request to no longer represent Tory Lanez as his lawyer.

In May 2020, Prince accused Tory Lanez associates of assaulting him at the Vendôme Club in Miami Beach, Florida. Lanez’s representative at the time insisted the incident never took place. His team suggested Prince is “obsessed” with the Canadian musician.

The Vendôme Club altercation took place after Prince also named Lanez as his attacker in a separate quarrel in 2019. There is reportedly cell phone footage from that dispute inside Miami’s LIV nightclub.

“A person is justified in using or threatening to use force against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force,” argued Tory Lanez.

At the time, LIV released a statement that read, “Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.”

Tory Lanez Is Still Facing Criminal Charges In Another Case

Additionally, Daystar Peterson is currently in the middle of a criminal case in California. Prosecutors charged the “Say It” performer with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

That pending trial is the result of Megan Thee Stallion alleging that Tory Lanez fired a gun at her in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. In April 2022, law enforcement arrested Lanez for violating a protection order related to the case. The 30-year-old singer maintains his innocence.