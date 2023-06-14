LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson Questions Exclusion From Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flau’jae Johnson’s LSU teammate Angel Reese appeared in the video for Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” single.

College basketball star/rapper Flau’jae Johnson wondered why she didn’t make a cameo in Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video like her LSU teammate Angel Reese.

Johnson discussed her omission from the video in an interview with Baller Alert. Johnson was happy to see her teammate link up with Latto, but she didn’t understand why she was left out of it.

“Angel, she loves being in videos,” Johnson said. “She the cute girl. That’s her thing. Latto, she hit me about it the day before. She was like, ‘I want you to be in the video.’ I was like, ‘I’m in L.A. right now. But yeah, we can make it happen.’ But we didn’t make it happen. Her people never hit my people.”

Johnson thought Latto wasn’t truly looking to get the LSU guard in the video. Johnson suggested Latto may have felt obligated to offer a cameo due to their Rap Game reality show history.

“I seen she had asked Angel like a week before,” Johnson said. “And I was like ‘OK, maybe she ain’t really want me in the video for real, but she had to ask ‘cause we kinda had a relationship before and she put Angel in it.’ I didn’t really care because Angel was in it and that was a big moment for women’s basketball. And at the same time, why wouldn’t you put me in it? It just made sense.”

Latto dropped the “Put It On Da Floor Again” video in June. Cardi B’s verse referenced the LSU women’s basketball team, which won the NCAA championship in April.