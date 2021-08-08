Ludacris Walking To Help To Raise Awareness About AIDS

Ludacris is doing his part to stop the spread of misinformation about the HIV/AIDS virus by walking in the 30th annual AIDS WalkAtlanta!

Ludacris and Sevyn Streeter will join the city of Atlanta to raise awareness for the AIDS virus.

The two stars are set to perform at the 30th annual AIDS WalkAtlanta & Music Fest – a yearly celebration that was suspended in 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus.

Last year, organizers had to put a halt to this very important event in compliance with the city’s COVID-19 restriction.

However now, with the support of AHF Pharmacy, the advocacy work is back in full swing. Or should we say “full high-step,” as the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the producers of the event, hopes to raise $1 million.

AIDS/HIV education is deeply needed in Atlanta, a city that has a whopping 70% of all Georgia HIV infections.

Out of that number, 79% of those diagnosed with HIV are men, 19% are women and 2% are trans. It is more than telling folk about strapping up all the time … it is about getting real information to the communities most at risk.

And that cost bread … and people are willing to help.

With misinformation being spread by people like DaBaby, who have connected AIDS/HIV with being gay, getting real facts out is paramount, especially since the numbers are starkly high.

The money raised will support ten organizations that are actually doing the work of AIDS/HIV advocacy and service in Atlanta. The funds will be unrestricted, to be used in the manner that best fits the needs of the group.

Those groups benefiting from the walk and music fest are as follows: AID Atlanta, A Vision for Hope, Center for Black Women’s Wellness, Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Jerusalem House, National AIDS Education & Services for Minorities, Open Hand, Positive Impact Health Centers, Someone Cares, and Thrive SS.

Dawn Averill, AHF Atlanta regional director said in a statement, “This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community, as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 10 worthy organizations.”

“AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS,” she concluded.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about AHF, please visit their website: www.aidshealth.org