Ludacris Celebrates After Receiving Honorary Bachelor’s Degree From Georgia State 

Ludacris was presented with an honorary bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University on Wednesday (May 4), which he called “truly one of the happiest days of my entire life.”

He accepted the honor from his alma mater during the kick-off of GSU’s Commencement Week. Though he only attended the school for two years in the 90s, dropping out before graduation, he thanked GSU in a 15-minute speech to more than 800 master’s degree recipients.

“GSU, I am home right now. I owe Georgia State University a great debt, because you helped me arrive at me ‘why?’” Ludacris told the crowd. “My time on campus sharpened my skills. It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges received his honorary degree in Bachelor of Science in Music Management. He initially enrolled in the same program in 1996 though he dropped out two years later after signing a deal with Def Jam Records. A couple of years after that, he would go on to release his breakout single, “What’s Your Fantasy.”

Ludacris shared how instrumental his time at GSU has been throughout his career. “Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me,” his speech continued. “It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”

Ludacris Celebrates: “Mama, I Made It!”

From now on, with all due respect, and remember I said with all due respect,” he declared in a video shared on Instagram. “Y’all gone have to call me Georgia State University graduate Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.” he added, “Mama I made it, we did it! Class of 2022. Yes, it took a long ass time but damn it, I made it!”

Ludacris also shared some other touching moments from Wednesday’s ceremony. Check them out below.