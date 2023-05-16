Ludacris Shares Update On First Album In Eight Years; Confirms Single On The Way 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Although Ludacris has busied himself with his acting roles in recent years, when it comes to rapping, he’s “still as hungry as ever.”

Ludacris is gearing up to release his first album in over eight years.

While the “Area Codes” hitmaker hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Ludaversal, he has busied himself with his many other projects, including acting roles and raising his budding entrepreneur children. Nonetheless, he has recently dropped a few new fresh freestyles, reminding his fans he still does this.

The Grammy-Award-winning rapper opened up about his return to music during an upcoming appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. In a sneak peek, Ludacris confirmed a new album is coming, slated to arrive in 2024. However, fans won’t have to wait long for music, with a new single due to arrive later this year.

“We’re definitely gonna get some music before the end of this year,” he revealed. “I would say an album, probably next year.”

When the veteran journalist asked about the holdup, Ludacris blamed the success of the Fast & Furious franchise.

“They keep shooting more movies. What am I supposed to do?” he joked. Luda also revealed his passion for rapping never waned, and he’s “hungry” to get back in the studio.

“When I was young, I feel like some of my favourite rappers, once they get to a certain point, it’s almost like you wish that they were still kind of hungry and you feel like they don’t have it necessarily like they used to,” he explained. “I never wanted to be that. So it’s extremely important for me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all this other stuff, make no mistake, I still got it, and I’m still as hungry as ever.”

