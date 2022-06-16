Lupe Fiasco Delivers ‘Drill Music In Zion’ Title Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco called the LP his best album.

Last year, Lupe Fiasco let his Twitter followers know that he believes his next full-length release will be a certified classic. The Chicago-bred emcee even compared the upcoming project to a masterpiece by Nas.

“It’s my Illmatic… No [cap],” tweeted Lupe Fiasco in August 2021. Two months later, he added, “It’s my best album. Calling it now… may pull back later but for now it’s #1.”

The Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist is back on Twitter to promote his next body of work. Drill Music In Zion will stream on DSPs beginning June 24.

Overnight, Lupe Fiasco dropped the official title track for the album. Fiasco and Soundtrakk produced the four-and-a-half-minute single.

“Drill Music In Zion” is the second record presented from Fiasco’s forthcoming eighth studio LP. Previously, he put out “AUTOBOTO” as a single. According to pre-sale links, Drill Music In Zion will have 10 tracks.

Many Hip Hop historians believe Lupe Fiasco came out the gate with back-to-back classic albums. Food & Liquor arrived in 2006 to critical acclaim. The Cool landed a year later.

Both Food & Liquor and The Cool earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album. 2013’s Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1 also picked up a Best Rap Album nod from the Recording Academy.

Lupe Fiasco promised a different sound for his latest project. Two years ago, he informed his fans, “Well it’s all trap music… so you might wanna sit this one out if you don’t like trap Lupe & Soundtrakk… Cuz it’s trappy trappy… 😈.”

Well it’s all trap music…so you might wanna sit this one out if you don’t like trap lupe & Soundtrakk…Cuz it’s trappy trappy…😈 https://t.co/CXpfCDUhzK — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” JUNE 24th (@LupeFiasco) September 3, 2020

It’s my illmatic…



No 🎩 — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” JUNE 24th (@LupeFiasco) August 12, 2021

It’s my best album. Calling it now…may pull back later but for now it’s #1… https://t.co/HOIuzzOoix — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” JUNE 24th (@LupeFiasco) October 2, 2021